Indian Woman, 28, Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Perfume Bottles While in Transit at Singapore's Changi Airport

A 28-year-old woman who was transiting at Changi Airport Terminal 2 was taken into custody on suspicion of stealing perfume bottles from two stores on Saturday, March 15.

The woman, who has been identified as an Indian national, was seen on closed-circuit television (CCTV) leaving a cosmetic store without paying for two bottles of perfume.

During an inventory stocktake, employees of The Shilla Duty Free Cosmetic Shop discovered that the two bottles were gone.

The police said on Wednesday, March 19, that a security guard arrested the woman before she left Singapore after being informed of the event by the store employees. When questioned, the woman produced one bottle of perfume, but three more were found in her luggage.

The preliminary investigations revealed that she had taken two more bottles from a store in the departure area of the terminal. The total cost of the perfume bottles, which have been returned to their individual stores, is around S$742.

On March 20, the woman is anticipated to face charges in court. She could face up to seven years in prison, a fine, or both if convicted of stealing in her home.

The police stated that they take shop theft seriously and issued a warning that violators will face harsh consequences in line with the law.