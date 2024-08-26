Indian Space Agency Chief Talks About Aliens, Says He Would Prefer Avoid Meeting Extraterrestrials

As speculations regarding the presence of alien life continue, S. Somanath, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has expressed his optimism regarding the presence of possible extraterrestrial life in the distant nooks of the cosmos.

Somanath made these remarks while speaking in a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia.

During the talk, Somanath noted that he would not prefer meeting with aliens due to the potential threat to humanity from any advanced civilization.

He also added that alien life could possess entirely different genomic and protein structures compared to living beings on earth, and such divergence could also posses significant risks.

Is Alien Life a Reality?

The ISRO chief suggested the possibility of alien life by exploring a concept regarding the existence of a civilization that is 200 years behind us, and another that is 1,000 years ahead of us.

Somanath said that this scenario underscores the vast spectrum of technological and evolutionary stages that alien life could occupy.

The space expert further pointed out that there could be several civilizations that may be 1,000 years ahead of humans, which will make it difficult for us to interact with them in a way we could perceive.

According to Somanath, from a cosmic perspective, humans are relatively new, and advanced civilizations could be prevalent throughout the universe.

The Revelations Made By Haim Eshed

This is not the first time that a top expert has talked about the existence of aliens in universe.

A few years ago, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli Space Security Chief claimed that extraterrestrial presence is real.

According to Eshed, world powers like Israel and the United States are working closely with multiple alien beings.

He also hinted at the presence of a Galactic Federation where both humans and aliens are members.

Eshed also revealed that there is a very secretive underground base on Mars, where representatives of aliens and humans meet together.