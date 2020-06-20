Aditya Ganeshwade, the Indian prodigy of Roll Ball. Hitting 100 goals, two times captain of the World Cup-winning team, smashing maximum numbers of goals in a world cup tournament, the facts are really astonishing. Earlier this game was not recognized on a global level. But now more than 90% of players are continuously participating from the Asian continent in world championships. Aditya's dedication not only attracted people from India but also across the globe.

Roll Ball is a unique combination of roller skates, basketball handball, and throwball. This game was invented by Raju Dabhade, a physical education teacher of MES Bal Shikshan Mandir, as an English medium school. Raju approached Aditya to play this game and slowly he thoroughly enjoyed the fascinating concept of the game. Aditya is among one of the first players to play this game. Aditya was a speed skater but in 2003 he started playing Roll Ball. Later he brought glory to the country. The Roll Ball World Cup, held every two years, and South Asian Championships see teams from Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Pakistan, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Great Britain, Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, China, Bangladesh, Guyana, Uganda, Kuwait, Nepal, Kenya and more participating.

Today more than 50% from Europe and America and more than 70% from Africa, now take part in the tournaments. Aditya has added several feathers to his cap. He has been nominated for the prestigious Arjuna Award for 3 consecutive times by the Roll Ball Federation of India in the years- 2017, 2018, and 2019. He brought laurels to his country by winning Gold in the year 2017 and 2019 and Silver in the year 2018 during the All India Inter-University Championship.