Indian photojournalist chronicles J&K's evolution in new book, "Reimagining Jammu and Kashmir"

Renowned Indian photojournalist Ashish Sharma has unveiled his new book, Reimagining Jammu and Kashmir, a captivating visual exploration of the region's evolution.

The book highlights the resurgence of Jammu and Kashmir post-2019, emphasizing Smart City developments in Srinagar and Jammu. Sharma also delves into the region's rich cultural tapestry, including its flourishing arts and crafts, spiritual heritage, and thriving agricultural sector.

Born and raised in Srinagar, Sharma's deep connection to his homeland shapes the narrative of the book. Having documented Kashmir during its tumultuous years of insurgency, he offers a perspective that blends raw emotion with the optimism of a region embracing progress.

Reimagining Jammu and Kashmir is more than a coffee table book—it's a testament to the resilience and hope of a land poised for a brighter future.

Reimagining Jammu and Kashmir in hardback version is available for Rs 2,999.