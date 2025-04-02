Indian Passenger Charged for Threatening to Kill Cabin Crew Member During Flight to Singapore

A 42-year-old man was charged on Tuesday, April 1, after he allegedly grabbed a passenger and threatened to kill a cabin crew member while drunk on board a plane bound for Changi Airport.

The police said in a statement on March 31 that they were notified of the incident involving the man, an Indian national, at approximately 6:55 am on February 27.

Based on the investigations, the police added that the man, who was reportedly intoxicated, grabbed a passenger sitting next to him and irritated other passengers by shoving the seat in front of him.

According to the authorities, the man allegedly grabbed a male cabin staff member's wrist and verbally threatened to murder him when the crew attempted to calm him down.

The individual only cooperated after being informed that if he persisted in his behavior once on board, the jet would return to its departure point.

He was subsequently restrained by the crew for the remainder of the flight.

Officers from the Airport Police Division detained the man when he arrived at Changi Airport.

The man will face charges of criminal assault against an individual, criminal intimidation with the threat of death, and endangering the discipline and order aboard an airplane while intoxicated.

He could face up to three months in jail, a fine of up to $1,500, or both if found guilty of using criminal force.

If found guilty of the criminal intimidation allegation, he may face a maximum 10-year jail sentence, a fine, or both.

He faces a maximum one-year jail sentence, a $20,000 fine, or both if convicted of the third charge.

The police cautioned that attempts to obstruct the crew's work, verbal threats, and physical aggression can jeopardize flight safety.

Travelers are urged to behave responsibly and adhere to aviation safety rules while on an airplane.