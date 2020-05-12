In order to enter the Singapore Supreme Court, an Indian national made a false declaration about his travel history and is expected to be charged on May 13. Under the Penal Code of providing false information to a public servant, the 47-year-old man faces two charges according to the joint statement released by Singapore Police Force and Immigrations and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Tuesday.

All visitors are required to declare their travel history over the past 14 days by the Supreme Court as per COVID-19 precautionary measures. The man revealed that he had not been abroad in the past 14 days, therefore, was allowed to enter the court on March 31 and April 1. Through investigation, it was found that he arrived in Singapore from the United States on March 20, ie, within 14 days of the period.

An individual can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both when found guilty for providing false information. According to THE STRAITS TIMES, the man can be deported after serving the sentence and barred from re-entering Singapore if he is convicted.

British national barred from re-entering Singapore

In a similar case, a 60-year-old British national declared he has not been abroad in the last 14 days while collecting a document at Family Justice Court on March 25. It was found he arrived in Singapore from Hong Kong on March 13, which was within 14 days of travel history. He was issued a stern warning and barred from re-entering Singapore for providing false information to a public servant.

In another case, a 43-year-old Singapore Permanent Resident Michael Wiluan returned to Singapore from the US on March 20. He failed to declare his recent travel to Indonesia to ICA officers due to which he did not receive 14 days stay-home notice. Before travelling to the US, he returned to Singapore from Indonesia on March 7.

All the travellers entering Singapore with recent travel history to ASEAN countries were issued with 14 days stay-home notice with effect from March 16. When ICA subsequently detected, officers issued him 14-day period stay-home notice on March 23. "ICA will not hesitate to take strong action against those who make false declarations, as well as those who do not comply with the requirements of the SHN," the statement read.