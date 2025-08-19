Indian National, 25, Nabbed for Shop Theft at Singapore's Changi Airport Within an Hour

A 25-year-old male Indian national was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of shop theft committed in the transit area of Changi Airport.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a statement that they were informed about a case of shop theft at a retail outlet located in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 3 on August 16 at about 1.41 pm.

According to the preliminary investigations, the man allegedly stole a pocket organizer and a bracelet from the store's display shelves, totaling S$1515, and fled without paying.

The SPF said that the officers from Airport Police Division established the man's identity through follow-up investigations and with the aid of CCTV footage.

"The man was arrested in the transit area within an hour of the report, preventing him from departing Singapore. The alleged stolen items were recovered from his possession," added the police.

On Monday, August 18, the man will face charges of stealing in a dwelling under Section 380 of the Penal Code 1871. If found guilty, he faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison, a fine, or both.