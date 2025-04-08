Indian Man, 37, Charged for Allegedly Stealing Products Worth Over S$1,800 at Singapore's Changi Airport in 3 Hours

A 37-year-old Indian man was handed five theft charges on Monday, April 7, for allegedly stealing more than S$1,800 worth of items, including stationery, chocolates and jewellery, from five shops at Changi Airport Terminal 3's departure transit area in about three hours.

On March 23, Singh Sagar committed the crime between 2 pm and 4.50 pm, starting at WH Smith bookstore where he is said to have stolen more than S$550 worth of items, including three stationery sets and a power bank.

Singh then visited Victoria's Secret lingerie store, Kaboom toy store, Discover Singapore souvenir shop, and The Cocoa Trees sweets store. He allegedly stole a handbag worth S$135, several boxes of jewelry, T-shirts, and watches, and four boxes of chocolates valued at over S$238 from these stores.

The police said in a statement on Sunday, April 6, that they arrested Singh and stopped him from leaving Singapore.

On April 25, he is anticipated to enter a guilty plea.

In the last several days, there have been two theft cases recorded at Changi Airport. On April 4, 35-year-old Australian Raj Varsha was charged with stealing, two years after her alleged offence. She allegedly stole a S$248 bottle of Chanel perfume from a store in the departure transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 1 before departing Singapore on a trip in March 2023.

On March 31, 2025, Raj returned to Singapore and was detained. On April 11, she is anticipated to enter a guilty plea.

An offender faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and a fine for each stealing offense.