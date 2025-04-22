Indian Man, 20, Charged for Allegedly Molesting Air Stewardess on Singapore Airlines Flight

A 20-year-old Indian national was charged on Tuesday, April 22, with abusing a 28-year-old member of the cabin staff during a flight to Singapore.

Rajat, who goes by one name, allegedly placed his hands on her hip near the buttock area during a Singapore Airlines flight on Feb 28.

Court filings show that the event occurred on a flight from Australia. The victim's identity and any information that could be used to identify her are prohibited.

On Tuesday, Rajat stated in court that he intends to enter a guilty plea.

The Singapore Police Force stated in a media release on Monday, April 21, that the preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was taking a female passenger to the restroom during the flight when she spotted a piece of tissue paper on the floor.

According to the authorities, the man allegedly came up behind the stewardess as she leaned forward to pick it up, grabbed her, and pushed her into the restroom with him.

Upon witnessing the incident, the female traveler promptly assisted the victim in leaving the restroom.

After the plane reached Changi Airport, the man was taken into custody by Airport Police Division officials after the event was reported to the cabin supervisor.

An offender faces up to three years in prison, a fine, and the possibility of caning for each offense of molestation.

On May 14, Rajat's case will be heard again in court.