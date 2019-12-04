Indian self-styled godman, Swami Nithyananda, with charges of rape and kidnapping levelled against him, has established his own island nation in the Caribbean. The god-man absconded to Ecuador via Nepal, in November, this year.

Kailaasa: 'Hindu sovereign nation' established by Nithyananda

Kailaasa-the 'Hindu sovereign nation' established by the notorious god-man 'is a nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries', as per the nation's website. Kailaasa has a population of 100 million Adi Shaivites (followers of Hindu God Shiva), the website claims. All practising Hindus (2 billion) are eligible for its citizenship.

Though the exact location of the nation is unknown, it's been reported that the nation is located on a private island that Nithyananda bought from Ecuador and is situated near Trinidad and Tobago.

English, Sanskrit and Tamil are its official languages and has its own passport. Lotus is the national flower, 'sacred bull'-Nandi(vehicle of Lord Shiva)-the national animal, banyan-the national tree. The country has a national bird, national emblem and a flag-featuring 'Swami Nithyananda' alongside the 'sacred bull'.

The country's website boasts of having government machinery, with Department of Health, Department of State, Department of Technology, Department of Enlightened Civilization, Department of Education, Department of Human Services, Department of Housing, Department of Commerce and Department of Treasury.

The website mentions that Kailaasa was created with the determination to not just preserve and protect Sanatana Hindu religion and share it with the entire world, but also to share the story of persecution that is yet unknown to the world.

According to the website, the nation has a university, it's own TV channel and newspaper-called 'Nithyananda Times'. If that was not enough, the nation has its very own Wikipedia page called 'Nithyanandapedia', as well.

Who is Nithyananda?

Swami Nithyananda is an Indian self-styled god-man. He is being probed over rape charges and on charges involving kidnapping and torture. In November, it was reported that he fled from India to Ecuador via Nepal. He is reported to have bought a private island from Ecuador and established his country 'Kailaasa' there.