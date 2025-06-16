Indian family mourns fatal Uber crash, raises questions about global ride-hailing safety

On a day typically reserved for celebrating fathers, an Indian family from Noida is grieving the loss of theirs — the result of what they call a preventable tragedy involving a fatigued Uber driver. The early-morning airport ride, booked to reach a flight for a business trip, ended fatally when the car slammed into a stationary truck on the Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway.

The victim had left home at 3:50AM for a flight to Bengaluru. Just 10 minutes later, his family says the vehicle crashed because the Uber driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel. Uber has not publicly commented on the cause.

The most shocking part? The family says they were not notified by Uber or emergency services. "We only found out because his iPhone sent us a crash alert," said Shriti Arora, the victim's daughter. "No one from Uber, no police — no one helped him."

The driver claimed a tyre burst caused the accident, but the family disputes this, citing photos from the scene. "There's no sign of a flat or burst tyre," Shriti noted.

Despite social media pressure, Uber has only reached out for a mobile number. The silence, they say, is deafening — and points to a wider global problem of how ride-hailing platforms manage crisis response and driver fatigue.

Singapore, where Uber once operated before selling to Grab, has seen similar conversations around safety, regulation, and driver wellbeing. For the Arora family in India, the silence is especially painful on Father's Day — when the absence of accountability echoes louder than ever.