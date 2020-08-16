Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket on social media. The 39-year-old cricketer posted a video on his official Instagram handle captioning it, "Thanks, Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

Dhoni has left cherishable memories of his remarkable journey as a captain for his fans. He is the only caption to have won three ICC trophies - T20 World Cup 2007, 2011 50-over World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. Dhoni's last international cricket match was the semi-final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup against New Zealand.

Dhoni Retires From International Cricket

After learning about ace wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni's retirement, other cricketers lauded the former skipper's performances and his amazing career. From cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to all-rounder Hardik Pandya, everyone took the opportunity to thank and appreciate Dhoni's extraordinary contribution towards Indian cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture of him and Dhoni on Instagram along with a caption that read, "Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense @mahi7781. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings."

On the other hand, Hardik Pandya in his social media post said that Dhoni was the biggest inspiration in his life. He tweeted, "There's only one #MSDhoni. Thank you, my friend and elder brother for being the biggest inspiration in my career. Will miss playing with you in the blue jersey but am sure you will always be there for me and will keep guiding me #7." Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh also shared his love for Dhoni. He wrote, "LOVE YOU MAHI BHAI ❤️ THANK YOU FOR MAKING US SO PROUD."

Meanwhile, Dhoni's fans are in shock as they weren't ready to miss the former captain fielding, batting, and bowling at international matches. Following MS Dhoni, cricketer Suresh Raina also took to social media and announced his decision to retire from international cricket.