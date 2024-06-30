Indian Cricket Fans Celebrate Historic T20 World Cup Victory After 11 Years

In a thrilling conclusion to the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup, India defeated South Africa by seven runs at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, securing their second title in this format after an 11-year gap.

South Africa needed 30 runs off the final 30 balls, but stellar bowling performances from Hardik Pandya (3-20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2-18) ensured India's unbeaten run in the tournament.

India's talismanic batter, Virat Kohli, ended his lean streak with a crucial 76 off 59 balls, helping India set a competitive target of 176/7. In response, South Africa looked on track to chase down the total, but Hardik Pandya's dismissal of Heinrich Klaasen turned the tide, leading India to restrict South Africa to 169/8.

Brief Scores:

India: 176/7 (Virat Kohli 76, Axar Patel 47; Keshav Maharaj 2-23, Anrich Nortje 2-26)

176/7 (Virat Kohli 76, Axar Patel 47; Keshav Maharaj 2-23, Anrich Nortje 2-26) South Africa: 169/8 (Heinrich Klaasen 52, Quinton de Kock 39; Hardik Pandya 3-20, Jasprit Bumrah 2-18).

Tech Leaders Applaud the Victory

Tech giants Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai were among those who celebrated India's historic win.

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai expressed his excitement on X: "What a game, could barely breathe, everything that makes sports incredible. Congrats India, so well deserved! SA was incredible. Amazing."

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella also congratulated the team, saying: "What a final. Congrats, India, and well played, South Africa. Super World Cup... let us have more cricket in the West Indies and USA."