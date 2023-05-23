Indian Cake Artist Prachi Dhabal Deb Makes Country Proud with World Records Recognition third time in a row

Prachi Dhabal Deb an accomplished artist, has attained global recognition for her opulent Indian palace, securing a place in the prestigious World Book of Records London. This remarkable achievement highlights Prachi's unwavering dedication and passion for her craft.

Starting with a humble 3-inch tall gazebo, Prachi has created a breathtaking masterpiece that spans an impressive 10 feet in length, stands 4.7 feet high, and weighs a staggering 200 kilograms. The palace showcases the grandeur and opulence of various royal palaces in India, reflecting their architectural beauty.

Prachi's unrivaled skill and finesse in the art of royal icing have earned her the well-deserved moniker of the 'Queen of Royal Icing.' Her meticulous attention to detail and mastery of this delicate art form have captivated audiences worldwide.

Drawing inspiration from India's rich heritage and regal splendor, Prachi has painstakingly crafted each intricate element of her creation. From intricately carved arches and ornate balconies to majestic domes and minarets, her work transports viewers to a world of opulence and grandeur.

The recognition by the World Book of Records, London, is a testament to Prachi's exceptional talent and the impact of her art on a global scale. Her achievement underscores the international acclaim of Indian art and craftsmanship, demonstrating its ability to captivate audiences across borders and cultures.

Expressing her gratitude, Prachi acknowledges the support of her loved ones and her unyielding passion for her art. She attributes her success to the rich cultural heritage that has inspired her throughout her artistic journey.

As news of Prachi's achievement spreads, art enthusiasts from around the world eagerly anticipate the opportunity to witness her creation firsthand. The Indian palace stands as a symbol of Prachi's dedication, talent, and the enduring beauty of royal icing art.

Through her latest masterpiece, Prachi has not only etched her name into the annals of artistic excellence but has also become an ambassador for India's rich cultural heritage. Her accomplishment serves as an inspiration for aspiring artists, encouraging them to pursue their passions relentlessly.

Prachi's Indian palace is a testament to the power of creativity and the limitless possibilities that can be achieved through unwavering dedication and passion. It stands tall as an embodiment of artistic brilliance, captivating audiences and preserving the grandeur of Indian royal palaces.