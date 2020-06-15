The CEO of Indian ayurvedic firm Patanjali Ayurveda Limited has claimed that his company has developed an Ayurvedic medicine that has cured coronavirus infection in patients within 5 to 14 days.

Acharya Balkrishna, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of the alternative medicine company, said that a trial was conducted on hundreds of patients infected with COVID-19, news agency ANI reported. He said that the medicine yielded 100 percent favourable results.

But he did not produce any scientific paper in support of the claim, while India's health ministry or India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) did not support the claims so far.

Balkrishna said the company had appointed a team of scientists after the coronavirus outbreak. A simulation was done to identify compounds that can fight the novel coronavirus to stop its spread in the body.

After this, they conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients. "We have got 100 percent favourable results," he said, according to the report. "COVID patients recovered in 5-14 days and then tested negative. So, we can say the cure for COVID is possible through Ayurveda," he said.

Evidence to be Out Soon

Balkrishna further said that Patanjali was only performing controlled clinical trials. Further data and evidence would be released in a few days, he added.

The Patanjali CEO recommended that people should practice Yoga and have a proper diet so that it would boost the immune system.

The country witnessed its highest-ever one-day spike of 11,929 cases last week, according to the government statistics. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country is more than 332,424.

More than 7,900,920 cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide as of today, with more than 433,066 deaths and 3,769,712 recoveries.

The race to develop a coronavirus vaccine has been on ever since the virus outbreak started last December in China.