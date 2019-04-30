On Twitter, the Indian Army posted a few weird pictures and claimed that they have captured pictures of a huge footprint of the mythical apelike beast Yeti, in the Himalayas in eastern Nepal.

As per the Tweet these mysterious footprints, measuring 32x15 inches found near Makalu Base Camp on April 9, were found during an expedition conducted by the Indian Army.

"For the first time, an #IndianArmy Mountaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti' measuring 32x15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019. This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past (sic)," the army said in the tweet.

The pictures showed only the prints of a single foot though Yeti is known to have been a bipedal, according to the Nepalese folklore. Yeti is said to inhabit the Himalayas, Siberia, Central and East Asia, according to those who believe in the giant Himalayan creature.

As per the News18, the army stated, "We tweeted as we thought prudent to excite scientific temper and rekindle the interest. Some of us who reject the story surely shall have a definite answer to the evidence."

Another tweet explained:"Based on the info that measured size is of 32 inches, and assuming the footprint in snow shows same length, the step length seemd about 88 inches and stride length of 170 inches.. Now this is HUGE! (A human must be 34 feet!)

In the past, many research projects have been taken up to reveal the reality of this abominable snowman Yeti. Charlotte Lindqvist, a researcher even conducted a DNA study of purported Yeti samples from museums and private collections and it provided insight into the origins of this Himalayan legend.

Charlotte Lindqvist, an associate professor of biological sciences in the University at Buffalo College of Arts and Sciences, and a visiting associate professor at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore said, "Our findings strongly suggest that the biological underpinnings of the Yeti legend can be found in local bears, and our study demonstrates that genetics should be able to unravel other, similar mysteries."

However, there is still no explanation from the scientific community on finding a single footprint in the image captured by the Indian Army.