India vs West Indies Live Streaming: How and Where to Watch 3rd ODI Cricket Match in the US and India

India vs West Indies One Day International series was expected to be a one-sided affair after the Men in Blue dominated in the Test Series. However, the solid great performance that West Indies showed in the 2ndODI where they completely outclassed India and beat them has changed the equations of this series.

The third ODI thus becomes a virtual final and both the teams will give in their best shot to win the series. The third ODI between India and West Indies will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on August 1 (Tuesday). Here's how to watch the series decider online.

Virtual Final

Rohit Sharma & Co register an easy win in the first ODI that saw several records being broken by the Indians on the Caribbean soil. However, West Indies bounced back form their earlier lows to hand India an embarrassing defeat.

West Indies dominated India in every aspect of the game in the 2nd ODI and surprised the world. Their bowling unit was impressive as they bundled out the visitors for just 181. Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie both were magnificent as they took 3 scalps each.

On the other hand, for India, who was again experimenting with their batting lineup by resting their two finest players, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, everything went wrong. No batter except for the openers performed well for the Hardik Pandya-led team, which was disappointing.

Their bowling was also problematic, with Shardul Thakur the only middle bowler who appeared to be effective.

With both star players set to return for India, a better performance can be expected and India would start the game as favorites to clinch the series.

As for Hope and Co, they will be eyeing their first ODI bilateral series win against India in 17 years. The Men in Maroon had last beaten India in the format in 2006 at home, with Brian Lara-led side prevailing 4-1 over the Men in Blue.

Here's how to watch India vs West Indies 3rd ODI online.

When and Where

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be played on August 1, Tuesday at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

The match will start at 9:30 AM (EST) and 7:00 PM (IST).

How to Live Stream

The third ODI will be broadcast across the Doordarshan Network, including DD National and DD Sports. The match can also be streamed LIVE on Fancode and JioCinema.

In the US, the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be live streamed on ESPN Plus and Sling TV.