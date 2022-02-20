India vs West India Live Cricket Online for Free: Where to Watch T20 Match in Your Country .

After winning the first two matches, India is all set for the third T20 match against West Indies. While the host will be aiming to end on a high note by clinching the series 3-0, the visitors have not won a single match during the tour and will be desperate to register their first victory.

On Friday, West Indies was almost on the doors of victory but unfortunately, they could not convert the tight match to a win. Hence, the visitors lost the match by eight runs.

As far as India is concerned, the Men in Blue will rest key players and give chance to talents on the bench. With Virat Kohli and Rishab Pant opting out of the final encounter, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer are expected to get the opportunity to play.

In the first of the three T20 matches, West Indies got to a good start, but as the match progressed, it lost the momentum and put 157 runs on board. India beat the visitors by six wickets.

In the second match, India scored 186 runs. West Indies, despite chasing in dewy conditions, scored 178 runs. The team will be aiming to fire on all cylinders in the last match of the series.

India's probable 11: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer/Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar/Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Mohammed Siraj/Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav.

West Indies's probable 11: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (capt), Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, and Sheldon Cottrell.

Where to Watch The Match Live in Your Country?

The match will be aired live on Star Sports while it will be streamed on Disney+HotStar in India. However, the mobile users, who have Jio connections, can watch the match for free on Jio TV App for free. Also, if you are using the TataSky dish connection and subscribed to the Star Sports channel, you can watch the match on its website and app for free.

In West Indies, netizens can catch the action on Flow Sports, Sky Sports Cricket will stream in the UK, SuperSport will stream in South Africa while cricket lovers in the US and Canada can watch the match on Willow TV.

Fox Sports will present live coverage in Australia and Sky Sports NZ in New Zealand. Gazi TV and Dialog TV will air the India vs West India match in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.