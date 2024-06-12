India vs USA Live Streaming: How to Watch T20 World Cup 2024 Match in US, UK India and Canada

The 25th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 will be played between India and the USA at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, on Wednesday. The match is crucial as both teams have remained unbeaten in the tournament, with two victories each, so far, including one against Babar Azam's Pakistan.

The upcoming encounter will be the first between India and the USA. USA is currently second in Group A, tied with India at four points from two wins in two matches. However, India leads the group due to a better scoring rate. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 8s round.

Titan vs Minnows

Many players on the USA team have played age-group cricket for India and have Indian heritage, having moved to the Americas for better opportunities. Hence, playing against India will be a huge game for them.

India, on the other hand, will not underestimate the USA, as the co-hosts have won two consecutive matches and have some strong T20 players in their lineup.

Both the USA and India are vying for a spot in the Super 8, and the winner of the match on Wednesday, June 12, in New York will likely secure their place.

While India is favored to win, the recent matches at this venue have shown that the pitch can level the playing field, potentially leading to another low-scoring and thrilling game.

USA's impressive win against Pakistan highlights their ability to cause upsets. Aaron Jones demonstrated exceptional skill and flair by effortlessly hitting sixes and leading the USA to crucial victories, adding excitement to the tournament.

Key players to keep an eye on are India's Shivam Dube, who needs to improve his recent form, and Anderson, known for his powerful batting. The match will be played on a well-settled pitch in New York, which promises consistent bounce and is likely to result in a low-scoring game.

When and Where

The India vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. The game will start at 8 PM IST, 3:30 PM BST and 10:30 AM EST.

How to Watch/Live stream

USA and Canada: TV channels: Willow TV/ Live stream: Willow TV, Cricbuzz

UK: TV channels: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action/ Live stream: SkyGO, NOW and Sky Sports App

India: TV channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1/Live stream: Disney+ Hotstar app

Singapore: TV channels: Hub Sports 4, Hub Sports 5/ Live stream: StarHub

West Indies: TV channels: ESPN Caribbean/ Live stream: ESPN Play Caribbean app

Pakistan: TV channels: PTV Sports, PTV Home, PTV National, Ten Sports/ Live stream: Myco and Tamasha

New Zealand: TV channels: Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport 4/ Live stream: Sky Sport Now, Sky Go.