After a thumping victory in the ODI series, India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the three-match T20 series. The opening clash will be played at the same ground (Premadasa Stadium) in Colombo on Sunday, 25 July.

In the series opener, the Indian team had defeated the home side by seven wickets and Shekhar Dhawan played the captain's innings. In the second match, the visitors beat the Lankan team by three wickets. Thus comfortably winning the series.

The last match was won by Sri Lanka through the D/L method by three wickets.

All through the series, India had outplayed Sri Lanka despite the Men in Blue missing the service of key members that include captain Virat Kohli and main bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

With the World Cup T20 scheduled to be held in October, both teams will be trying their best to make out of this tournament. Moreover, the home side, which is in Round 1 in the table, has to finish in the top two positions in order to enter the Super 12 phase.

Sri Lanka's Possible 11: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga/Praveen Jayawickrama, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera and Akila Dananjaya.

India's Possible 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya/K Gowtham, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, and Yuzvendra Chahal/Rahul Chahar.

Where to Watch the Match Live Online?

The match will be aired live in India on SonyLIVand will be streamed online on its website and app. The mobile users with a Jio connection can watch the match for free on Jio App. Likewise, Tata Sky subscribers can catch the action for free on its app and website if they have subscribed to the said channel or DD Sports.

The netizens in the US and Canada can catch the action on Willow TV while cricket fans in South Africa can watch the first ODI match on Super Sports. In other countries, people can enjoy the cricket on SonyLiv app and its website.