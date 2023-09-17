India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final Live Streaming: How to Watch the Match Online in India, US, UK and Canada

The Asia Cup 2023 final is set to be an intense battle between Sri Lanka and India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17. Both teams have showcased exceptional performances throughout the tournament, earning their spots in the final.

India enters the final after losing against Bangladesh in the Super Four stage of the tournament. On the other hand, Sri Lanka came up with a remarkable performance in their last game by defeating Pakistan to secure a place in the tournament's final showdown. The final promises an exciting display of talent and determination from both sides.

Battle of the Asian Masters

Team India will be looking to break their multi-nation tournament dry spell by clinching the Asia Cup title in their match against Sri Lanka under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. India have faced challenges in multi-nation tournaments under the captaincy of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma except for winning the Champions Trophy in 2013, the Nidahas Trophy, and Asia Cup in 2018.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka dashed Pakistan's hopes of reaching the Asia Cup final with a thrilling two-wicket win on Thursday. This result disappointed cricket enthusiasts who had been anticipating an exciting Asia Cup final showdown between the arch-rivals, India and Pakistan.

However, the recent performances of Dasun Shanaka and Dhananjeya de Silva have been worrying for Sri Lanka, turning what could have been straightforward victories into challenging battles.

If these players manage to regain their form, Sri Lanka stands a good chance of upsetting India in the upcoming match. Their resurgence could potentially tilt the balance in Sri Lanka's favor and make the contest against India highly competitive.

However, a lot depends on the weather. All that planning will matter for very little if the weather doesn't hold up. A shortened match or a washout are both possible since weather forecasts predict rain on Sunday (and Monday, the reserve day).

Here are the live streaming details of Asia Cup 2023 final match between India and Sri Lanka.

When and Where

India and Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final will be played on September 17 (Sunday) at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Toss will take place at 2.30 pm.

The match starts at 2 PM local time, 3 PM IST, 5:30 AM EST.

HOW TO LIVESTREAM

India: Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar

USA: Willow TV, ESPN+ Disney Bundle and Discovery Plus website

Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports

Bangladesh: Gazi TV, T Sports

Sri Lanka: SLRC Channel Eye

UK: TNT Sport 1

Australia: Fox Sports and FOXTel app

Afghanistan: Ariana Television