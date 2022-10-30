India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Live Streaming: How to Watch the Match in US, UK, Canada, India, Pakistan and South Africa

India is on solid ground after registering wins against Pakistan and the Netherlands in their first two matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Men in Blue will now take on the mighty South Africans in their third match in Perth on Sunday. A win for India will almost assure them a place in the semi-finals but South Africa have always been a tough opponent.

South Africa and India are the only unbeaten teams in the competition so far but India have won both of their games, while South Africa was unfortunate to have one match called off when they were close to winning by 10 wickets.

Men in Blue vs the Proteas

India is on top of the Group 2 points table after crushing victories against Pakistan and the Netherlands. However, South Africa has been a bit unlucky. The Proteas and Zimbabwe had to split one point as the game was abandoned owing to rain. In the second match, South Africa Bangladesh was defeated handily.

As Team India looks to continue their winning streak in today's match, it will be an exciting contest.

India will be facing the fiery pace attack of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and left-arm seamer Wayne Parnell from South Africa. As India go up against a team that has so far been the only one in this competition to score more over 200 runs in an inning, the bowling attack will also have issues to contend with.

In addition to Tristaan Stubbs and Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Rilee Roussow, and David Miller have all been on fire recently. Thus, Indian bowlers needs to strike early and frequently.

Big Match

Also, it won't be an easy match for India as far as the venue is concerned. Perth has a track that is known for its steep bounce. So, it will be interesting to watch India's top-order vs top-notch South African bowling side in today's game. The contest in all likelihood will decide the Group 2 topper and India's probable semi-final venue.

However, India will go into the match as the favorite, according to the stats and recent results. They had defeated South Africa in earlier competitions and outperformed them in a series that took place right before this one with much the same team.

Here's all you need to know about the all-important India vs South Africa T20 World Cup match.

When and Where

The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Match 2022 will be played on Sunday, 29 October 2022, at Perth Stadium in Perth. The match will start at 7:00 pm local. In the UK, the match will start at 11:00 am GMT and in India, the match will start at 4:30 pm IST.

In the US, the match starts at 3:30 am EST.

Where to Watch

The T20 World Cup 2022 match between India vs South Africa will be aired live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Fans can watch the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup match on Times Internet (Willow) in the United States and Canada, while in the UK the match will be aired on Sky Sports.

In Australia, the match will be broadcast on Fox Sports, Channel Nine, while in Pakistan, it will be aired on PTV

How to Live Stream

In India, the live streaming of India vs South Africa T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

In the United States and Canada, the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup match will be live streamed on ESPN+ and Hostar, respectively.

In the UK, the matches will be live streamed on Sky Sports.

In Australia, the match will be live streamed on Kayo, , while in Pakistan, it will be live streamed on ARY Digital

Here's how to watch the match in other parts of the world.

Bangladesh: Rabbithole

USA, Central & South America and Mexico: ESPN+

Caribbean: ESPN

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

Sub Saharan Africa: SuperSport

Singapore: StarHub

Malaysia: Yupp TV

Hong Kong: Yupp TV

PNG, Fiji & Pacific Islands: PNG Digicel

Rest of the World (Continental Europe, SE Asia & Central /South America): Yupp TV