India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How to Watch the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Match Online

The ODI series between South Africa and India has reached a compelling conclusion, with each team securing one victory, with the series currently leveled at 1-1. The decisive third and final ODI is scheduled to be played on December 21, Thursday at Boland Park in Paarl. The winner of this match will claim the series.

After the setback in the first ODI, the Proteas rebounded strongly in the second ODI, securing a convincing victory. Tony de Zorzi played a crucial role with an unbeaten 119 off 122 balls, steering his team to a comfortable win. South Africa will now look to maintain their momentum and win the final ODI match.

Series Decider

The upcoming third and final ODI between India and South Africa promises to be intriguing, especially considering how India responds after their defeat in the second ODI. Despite a strong start with a notable win in the series opener, KL Rahul's team faced challenges in the second match.

As they gear up for the crucial clash in Paarl, the focus will be on showcasing an improved performance and putting up a strong fight against the Proteas.

Despite the setback in the second ODI, the Indian management is super happy with the performance of Sai Sudharsan. The young player has seamlessly adapted to international cricket, displaying a level of comfort reminiscent of a seasoned player.

Seeing his batting, it's evident that Sudharsan is unfazed, despite this being his first international series. His technical proficiency and confidence in facing the formidable South African bowling lineup have garnered praise from the team management.

Sanju Samson had an opportunity in the second match but fell short, managing only 12 runs off 23 balls. It's about time the Kerala batsman starts contributing significant runs consistently to secure a regular spot in India's playing XI.

On a positive note, KL Rahul, the captain, played a brisk innings, scoring 56 runs. He would be happy to kick off the tour with a good batting performance.

Looking ahead to the third ODI and the upcoming two-match Test series, Rahul should focus on anchoring his innings and batting for an extended period.

Head-to-Head

In the 93 ODI matches played between these teams, South Africa has emerged victorious in 51 matches, while India has won 39 matches. Additionally, three matches ended without producing any results.

In the last five ODIs between these two teams, India has emerged victorious thrice.

Here's how to watch the India and South Africa 3rd ODI match.

When and Where

The India and South Africa 3rd ODI match will be played on Thursday, December 21 at the Boland Park Stadium in Paarl. The match will start at 4:30 pm IST.

How to Watch

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be broadcast live on Star Sports TV channels in India.

How to Live Stream

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.