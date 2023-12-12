India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How to Watch the India vs South Africa 2nd T20 International Online

Suryakumar Yadav's Indian team is gearing up to face Aiden Markram's South Africa in the second T20 of their three-match series at St George's Park in Gqeberha on December 12. The first T20 international at Kingsmead, Durban was abandoned due to rain, and unfortunately, the weather forecast suggests a possibility of rain affecting the Gqeberha T20I as well.

The remaining games in this series hold significance in preparation for the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2024. India and South Africa have played 25 T20s so far. India have won 13 of those and South Africa 10. Here's how to watch the all-important India vs South Africa second T20I match online.

Big Match Ahead

The series opener in Durban was washed out, which means both India and South Africa now have only five remaining T20Is to finalize their team combinations for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be held in the West Indies and the USA.

The inaugural T20I in Durban saw a sold-out crowd since the end of last month, and similar attendance is expected for the remaining white-ball games. The financial impact of the entire tour is estimated to be around R1 billion (around US $52.7 million), highlighting its significant economic contribution.

These matches carry added importance as they mark South Africa's final competitive fixtures before they finalize their T20 World Cup squad. South Africa's team will engage in three matches in the West Indies before the tournament begins.

For India, these T20Is, along with another series against Afghanistan in January, serve as crucial opportunities to identify the best combinations before the T20 World Cup. Both teams will also closely monitor performances in T20 leagues, particularly the SA20 and IPL, where key players participate.

This series presents a significant opportunity for fringe players on both sides. South Africa is likely to introduce two debutants, left-arm quick Nandre Burger and right-arm medium-fast Ottniel Baartman, while also considering giving opening batter Matthew Breetzke a chance in all three games.

Although India doesn't have any uncapped players in their touring side, four squad members - Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, and Jitesh Sharma - have played 10 T20Is or fewer.

While experience is often deemed irreplaceable, these players will have the chance to gain valuable experience over the next two weeks.

Here's how to watch the second T20I between India and South Africa.

When and Where

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be played on Tuesday, December 12 at St George's Park in Gqeberha. The match will start at 8:30 pm IST.

How to Watch

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be broadcast live on Star Sports TV channels in India.

How to Live Stream

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.