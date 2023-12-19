India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How to Watch the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match Online

India (IND) and South Africa (SA) are set to face off in the second one-day international (ODI) of the three-match series at St George's Park, Gqeberha on December 19, Tuesday. In the first match of the series hosted at Wanderers Stadium, the Indian team secured a decisive victory, winning over the Proteas by eight wickets in a lopsided contest.

Young pacers Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan came up with an outstanding performance in the first game, restricting them to just 116 runs in their first innings. However, India will be without Shreyas Iyer in the second match, which will present a debut ODI cap to one of its reserve batters.

Big Match

The Men in Blue dominated the Proteas in the first match, winning by a convincing eight-wicket margin. Bowling out the hosts for a mere 116 runs in just 27.3 overs, India successfully chased down the target in only 16.4 overs.

In an impressive debut, Sai Sudharsan played a brilliant innings, scoring 55 off 43 balls, including 9 boundaries. Shreyas Iyer also contributed significantly, smashing 52 off 45 balls with 6 fours and 1 six, aiding India in surpassing the winning mark.

Arshdeep Singh excelled with the ball, causing significant damage with a spell of 5 for 37 in 10 overs, while Avesh Khan also delivered an impressive performance with four wickets, including three maidens.

The Indian team management has assigned specific roles to players, considering Rinku Singh as a finisher at No. 6. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old Patidar, who typically bats at No. 4 for his state team Madhya Pradesh, is viewed as more of a specialist in that position.

Consequently, with Shreyas Iyer, a right-hander, leaving a slot vacant in the playing XI, Patidar is seen as the like-for-like replacement to fulfill that role.

Head-to-Head

In the 92 ODI matches played between these teams, South Africa has emerged victorious in 50 matches, while India has won 39 matches. Additionally, three matches ended without producing any results.

In the last five ODIs between these two teams, India has emerged victorious four times. Notably, in the last three ODIs, India successfully bowled out South Africa for 116, 83, and 99 runs, respectively.

Here's how to watch the India and South Africa 2nd ODI match.

When and Where

The India and South Africa 2nd ODI match will be played on Tuesday, December 19 at St George's Park, Gqeberha. The match will start at 4:30 pm IST.

How to Watch

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match will be broadcast live on Star Sports TV channels in India.

How to Live Stream

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.