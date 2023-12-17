India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How to Watch the India vs South Africa 1st ODI Match Online

India's approach to the traditional limited-overs format in South Africa is expected to remain largely unchanged. With KL Rahul back as captain, the team is looking ahead after the World Cup disappointment through its multi-format tour.

Following Suryakumar Yadav's impressive leadership in a T20 series win without Rohit Sharma, Rahul aims to secure India's first ODI series victory against South Africa. The one day international series begins at Johannesburg's New Wanderers Stadium on December 17, Sunday. Sanju Samson has received a call-up for the ODI series, and it will be intriguing to watch whether he secures a spot in the starting eleven, especially considering Rahul's role as the preferred wicketkeeper.

New Format, New Approach

The ODI series falls between a T20I series in a T20 World Cup year and a Test series, resulting in the absence of many prominent names. Instead, the teams will feature a lineup of relatively lesser-known players, with South Africa's squad boasting five players with ten or fewer ODIs and India's including as many as nine such players.

The series presents an opportunity for these players to complicate the selectors' decision-making process when they convene for future, more high-profile series. While not devoid of significance, this series will showcase relatively unfamiliar faces, adding an interesting dynamic to the squads.

The Wanderers Stadium will don pink in support of breast cancer awareness on Sunday, with a full house anticipated to fill the stands.

India will continue to miss the services of experienced batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the white-ball series. The team is also deprived of the services of fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

While Bumrah and Siraj will play in the Test series, Shami is sidelined for the entire South Africa tour. Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, and Arshdeep Singh are set to lead India's fast-bowling attack in their stead.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's return to the playing XI may be delayed, while Rinku Singh is likely to debut in ODIs against South Africa as a finisher.

India boasts a formidable spin attack for the ODIs, featuring experienced bowlers such as Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Yuzvendra Chahal. In their previous encounter with South Africa, the hosts secured a convincing series victory in ODIs.

South Africa emerged winner with 2-0 and 3-0 in the 2013-14 and 2021-22 series against India, respectively. The question now arises: Can India stage a comeback in South Africa under the leadership of KL Rahul?

Here's how to watch the India and South Africa 1st ODI match.

When and Where

The India and South Africa 1st ODI match will be played on Sunday, December 17 at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. The match will start at 1:30 pm IST.

How to Watch

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be broadcast live on Star Sports TV channels in India.

How to Live Stream

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.