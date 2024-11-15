India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How to Watch the 4th T20I Match in the US, UK and India

India will aim to seal the series victory in the fourth T20I against South Africa at Johannesburg's Wanderers Stadium on Friday, November 15. Meanwhile, the hosts will strive to level the four-match series with a win, after losing the third T20 in a nail-biting finish.

There is a slight chance of light rain showers delaying the start of play, but the forecast predicts dry conditions soon after, with temperatures around 18°C, ensuring the match is likely to proceed. All eyes will be on Sanju Samson for a solid performance with the bat. India will rely heavily on their batting lineup to overcome a formidable Proteas side on their home turf.

India Aim to Seal Series with Win

In the third T20I, held at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion, India posted an impressive 219/6 while batting first. Tilak Varma, promoted to the No. 3 position, made the most of the opportunity, smashing his maiden T20I century.

Meanwhile, captain Suryakumar Yadav, who has struggled throughout the series, moved down the order but managed only a single run.

Samson, however, was dismissed for a duck once again, marking his second consecutive duck after his century in the first T20I.

South Africa responded strongly, scoring 208 runs, with Marco Jansen smashing a blistering 54 off just 17 balls and Heinrich Klaasen contributing 41 off 22. The Proteas also boast powerful hitters like Tristan Stubbs and Aiden Markram in their lineup, both capable of delivering match-winning performances.

Given this context, India will be counting on their batters, particularly opener Samson, to step up and deliver in the final game of the series.

After the third T20I, captain Suryakumar Yadav lauded his team's batters for effectively implementing India's strategy of playing an aggressive style of cricket.

When and Where

The India vs South Africa 4th T20I match will be played on Friday, November 15, at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The match begins at 8:30 PM IST/3 PM BST and 10 AM ET.

How to Watch

United States: Fans cans watch the India vs South Africa 4th T20I match on Willow TV. The India vs South Africa 4th T20I match will be available for live streaming on Sling.

United Kingdom: The India vs South Africa 4th T20I match will be broadcast on Sky Sports. The match will be available for live streaming on SkyGo app.

India: The India vs South Africa 4th T20I match live telecast will be available on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels. The India vs South Africa 4th T20I match live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema app and website.