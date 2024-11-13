India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How to Watch the 3rd T20I Match Online in the US, UK and India

The second T20 match between India and South Africa turned into an edge-of-the-seat thriller, as local star Tristan Stubbs delivered a game-winning performance against Suryakumar Yadav and his team.

With the series tied at 1-1, both India and South Africa will be aiming to take a lead in the third match of the four-game T20I series at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday. India will need to elevate its performance to recover the lost momentum against a revitalized South African side, especially on the challenging SuperSport Park pitch. Since 2009, India has played only one T20I at this venue, which was in 2018, and that resulted in a six-wicket loss.

India Eye Win

Hardik Pandya is the sole remaining player from that team. Alongside this lack of familiarity, India also faces concerns about the inconsistent form of its batters, especially since this pitch is expected to resemble the quick and bouncy surface at Gqeberha.

The batting issues start at the top, particularly with Abhishek Sharma, whose ongoing poor form has become a significant worry. A strong performance here is essential for him to secure his spot, or the management might consider changing the lineup.

Nonetheless, senior batters like captain Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Rinku Singh also share responsibility for India's recent struggles. Suryakumar and Rinku have shown only brief flashes of their talent, while Hardik managed 39 runs in the second game but took 45 balls to do so. Notably, he took 28 balls to hit his first boundary and went boundary-less from the 39th to the 45th delivery.

From a batting standpoint, South Africa is dealing with similar challenges, as experienced players like captain Aiden Markram, David Miller, and Heinrich Klaasen have yet to make a significant impact in the series.

In the second match, they relied on less-established players, Tristan Stubbs and Gerald Coetzee, to secure victory. The Proteas will be hoping for more substantial contributions from their seasoned batters, particularly when facing India's spinners.

When and Where

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be played on Wednesday, November 13, at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The match begins at 8:30 PM IST/3 PM BST and 10 AM ET.

How to Watch

United States: Fans cans watch the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match on Willow TV. The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be available for live streaming on Sling.

United Kingdom: The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be broadcast on Sky Sports. The match will be available for live streaming on SkyGo app.

India: The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match live telecast will be available on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels. The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema app and website.