India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How to Watch the 2nd T20I Match in the US, UK and India

After an impressive win over South Africa in the first T20I in Durban, India will aim for a second consecutive victory in the 4-match series when the teams face off again on Sunday at St George's Park Stadium. The Men in Blue secured a 61-run victory in the 1st T20I, largely due to Sanju Samson's century.

However, the rest of the top order struggled, with Abhishek Sharma's form dipping significantly since his century against Zimbabwe in Harare earlier this year. Except for from Tilak Varma's brief but impactful innings, other batters, including Hardik Pandya and captain Suryakumar Yadav, couldn't make a notable contribution, which can be a concern for India.

India Aim for Another Win

Samson will aim to keep up his strong performance against the bowlers, though India needs greater consistency in its top order as it faces South Africa in the second T20I on Sunday, hoping to continue its impressive record in the shortest format.

Samson's impressive 107 off 50 balls propelled India to a solid 61-run win in the series opener, yet the shortage of runs from other main batters remains a concern for the visiting team.

Varma showed potential with a brisk 33 in the first match, but he will need to build on these efforts to cement his spot on the team. The middle-order, which includes players like Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, also stumbled after a promising start, as India lost six wickets for only 36 runs during the middle overs.

This collapse has raised concerns about the stability of the team's middle and lower order.

South Africa, meanwhile, is facing challenges without key players such as Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Tabraiz Shamsi. Their recent form has been shaky, with defeats to the West Indies and a draw against Ireland. To stand a chance in the second T20I, South Africa will need standout performances from senior players like Aiden Markram, David Miller, and Heinrich Klaasen.

When and Where

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be played on Sunday, November 10, at St. George's Park Stadium, in Port Elizabeth. The match begins at 7:30 PM IST/2 PM BST and 9 AM ET.

How to Watch

United States: Fans cans watch the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match on Willow TV. The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be available for live streaming on Sling.

United Kingdom: The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be broadcast on Sky Sports. The match will be available for live streaming on SkyGo app.

India: The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match live telecast will be available on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels. The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema app and website.