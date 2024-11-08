India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How to Watch the 1st T20I Match in the US, UK and India

South Africa and India are set to face off in a four-match T20I series starting Friday, November 8, at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. This matchup is their first since the 2024 T20 World Cup final in Barbados, where India triumphed. The Men in Blue have seen a major overhaul following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, Proteas will be eager for a comeback against India. South Africa come into the series with solid momentum after a 2-0 Test series win over Bangladesh on their recent tour. Their most recent T20I outing was in late September against Ireland in Abu Dhabi, where the series ended in a draw.

Entertainment Guaranteed

India, by contrast, comes into the series after a 3-0 Test series defeat at home against New Zealand. However, the T20 squad features a fresh lineup, as these players were not part of that series and are gearing up for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Sanju Samson is expected to play a crucial role following his impressive century against Bangladesh, which helped India post a total of 297 runs. Additionally, with Nitish Kumar Reddy unavailable, Ramandeep Singh might step in as the bowling all-rounder.

The pitch at Durban tends to be a bit slower compared to other South African venues, yet it has consistently supported high scoring over the years.

India vs South Africa 1st T20: Probable Playing XI

India:

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Yash Dayal.

South Africa:

Aiden Markram (c), Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman, Lutho Sipamla.

When and Where

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be played on Friday, November 8, at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. The match begins at 8:30 PM IST/3 PM BST and 10 AM ET.

How to Watch

United States: Fans cans watch the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match on Willow TV. The India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be available for live streaming on Sling.

United Kingdom: The India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be broadcast on Sky Sports. The match will be available for live streaming on SkyGo app.

India: The India vs South Africa 1st T20I match live telecast will be available on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels. The India vs South Africa 1st T20I match live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema app and website.