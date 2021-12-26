India will begin its South African tour on Sunday, 26 December. The first of the three-match test series kicks off at Centurion Park.

Virat Kohli's men are beginning the tour without a practice match, yet the chances of winning the series are not ruled out since India has been playing a quite good test cricket outside the country. Notably, it beat Australia in Australia and overpowered England in English conditions.

India vs South Africa Head to Head

Nonetheless, it is not an easy task considering that it has not won a series in South Africa. India has toured South Africa on seven occasions, played 20 matches out of which it has won only three matches.

Overall, India and South Africa have played 39 test matches where India had the last laugh on 14 occasions while the African team emerged victorious in 15 matches.

Virat Kohli's men have a good chance of winning the series, thus creating history as South Africa is the only country where India has not won a test series.

Teams

India's probable 11: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane/Shreyas Iyer/Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj/Ishant Sharma.

South Africa's probable 11: Dean Elgar (capt), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Duanne Olivier.

Where to Watch The 1st Test Match Online?

The India vs South Africa series will be broadcast on Star Sports in India. It will be streamed live on HotStar app and website. However, the mobile users, who have Jio connections, can watch the match for free on Jio TV App.

Also, if you are using TataSky and have subscribed Star Sports channel, then you can watch the match on TataSky app and website through your login credentials.

Fans in South Africa can enjoy the match live on SuperSport, SkySports subcribers in England, Kayo App subscribers in Australia, Sky in New Zealand, Willow TV in the US, and Ten Sports in Pakistan.