After starting off the South Africa tour on a positive note by defeating the home side by 113 runs in the first test, India lost back-to-back matches to lose the test series 2-1. Now, it will begin the three-match ODI series from Wednesday, January 19.

Although India lost the test series, the Men in Blue are still the favourites to win the match. For the first time in seven years, Virat Kohli will be playing the match merely as a captain. With Rohit Sharma out of the team due to injury, KL Rahul will be leading the side.

India vs South Africa Head to Head Records

India has played 84 matches against South Africa out of which the Men in Blue has won 35 matches while the Proteas has emerged victorious in 46 matches with three matches ending in no result.

Of the 34 matches played in South Africa, India has won 10 matches while the home side has won 22 matches with two matches ending in no result. However, in the last five matches the Men in Blue has emerged victorious on four occasions.

The series opener will be played at Boland Park, Paarl and it is the first match between the two teams in this venue.

South Africa's possible 11: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius/George Linde, Andile Phehlulwayo, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi.

India's possible 11: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur/Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Where to Watch The 1st Test Match Online?

The India vs South Africa series will be broadcast on Star Sports in India. It will be streamed live on HotStar app and website. However, the mobile users, who have Jio connections, can watch the match for free on Jio TV App.

Also, if you are using TataSky and have subscribed Star Sports channel, then you can watch the match on TataSky app and website through your login credentials.

Fans in South Africa can enjoy the match live on SuperSport, SkySports subscribers in England, Kayo App subscribers in Australia, Sky in New Zealand, Willow TV in the US, and Ten Sports in Pakistan.