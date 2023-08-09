India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How and Where to Watch Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Match Online

The Indian men's hockey team will aim to secure the top of the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy table and maintain an undefeated record as they go up against neighbors and arch-rivals, Pakistan, in the last league match before the semi-finals. India vs Pakistan match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, August 9.

As hosts of the seventh edition of the tournament, Team India is currently the only team that is still unbeaten among the six top-ranked men's hockey teams in the continent participating in the event. Here's all you need to know about India vs Pakistan hockey match.

Clash of the Titans

The India team has won in three out of four matches played thus far under the leadership of Harmanpreet Singh. They faced a resilient Japanese team in a game that ended in a 1-1 draw, the only instance where they didn't gather the full three points available.

Head coach Craig Fulton has said that his team is ready to face the challenge from Pakistan, following their qualification for the semi-finals. Earlier on Monday, after Pakistan's 2-1 victory over China, head coach Muhammad Saqlain had cautioned that they were well aware of India's vulnerabilities.

In response, Fulton came up with a bold reply, "We'll see on Wednesday night...."

However, both teams won their last matches. India secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory against South Korea. In a tense match, the reigning champions managed to score their second goal in the final moments of the last quarter.

The Korean side was pressing for an equalizer, but the Indian team maintained their composure, defending resolutely.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is presently striving to stay alive in the tournament. Currently fourth on the table with five points, Pakistan secured a 2-1 win against China and recorded draws against Japan and South Korea. Despite their position, they are vulnerable to being eliminated from the semi-finals race by Japan, who are currently fifth with two points.

However, both teams will keep the past behind and will go all out. India vs Pakistan hockey fixtures have produced some pulsating contests over the years and this one won't be any different.

Here's how to watch India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy match live.

When and Where

India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, August 9. The match will start at 08:30 PM IST.

How to Watch Live

India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network which includes Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV in India.

India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be live streamed on the Fancode mobile app.