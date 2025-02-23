India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How to Watch the Ind vs Pak ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match in the US, UK and India

Touted as a high-profile clash but largely one-sided on the field, India and Pakistan are set to face off in the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday. Rohit Sharma's team will look to secure a spot in the semifinals, while Mohammad Rizwan's side is fighting to stay in the tournament and avoid an early exit.

India enters the contest on a high after a solid six-wicket win over a spirited Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Pakistan is under pressure following a 60-run loss in their opening match against New Zealand. The last time the two met in the Champions Trophy was in the 2017 final, when Pakistan won to claim the title.

India on a High

Rizwan's squad will hope to draw inspiration from that win in London but must significantly improve in all aspects to stand a chance. Though the excitement around this fixture isn't as intense as it once was during periods of heightened diplomatic tensions, there is still a quiet anticipation for the Group A showdown at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India holds a clear edge in every department. The team has settled in well, whereas Pakistan only arrived a couple of days ago after a heavy defeat to New Zealand in Karachi.

An India-Pakistan encounter is often as much a mental battle as a test of cricketing skill, and India appears to be in a far better place on both fronts heading into Sunday's match.

One positive for India is the return to form of skipper Rohit Sharma. Concerns over his performance before the tournament were eased by his fluent stroke play against Bangladesh.

On the other hand, Pakistan faces worries over the form and approach of their biggest star, Babar Azam. His 64 off 90 balls against New Zealand in a chase of 320 was widely criticized for being too slow. To add to Pakistan's troubles, explosive opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out due to injury. Imam-ul-Haq has been named as his replacement and has joined the squad in Dubai.

When and Where

The India vs Pakistan ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, on Thursday, February 23. The match begins at 2:30 PM IST/9 AM BST and 4 AM ET.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match live on FuboTV.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match live on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action.

Fans in India can watch the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match live on Star Sports Network, including Star Sports 1 (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Hindi (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Tamil (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Telugu (HD & SD) and Star Sports 1 Kannada (SD).

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match on Willow TV App.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match on Sky Sports App.

Fans can watch the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.