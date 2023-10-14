India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How to Watch the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match Online in India, US, UK and Australia

The much-anticipated match between India and Pakistan in the World Cup is finally here. To be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, the clash is highly anticipated. In previous encounters during the Asia Cup, the matches between these rivals were affected by rain, with one being abandoned and the other requiring a reserve day.

However, in Ahmedabad weather-related interruptions due to rain are unlikely, providing an ideal setting for the much-anticipated match. That said, India vs Pakistan in the World Cup is a different ballgame altogether. Both the teams are high on confidence and both hold equal chances of winning. Here's how to watch the high-voltage match.

Clash of the Titans

The clash between India and Pakistan in cricket is an emotional roller-coaster for fans, and with these matches now primarily restricted to ICC championships and the Asia Cup, the larger absence of these intense encounters only amplifies the yearning and excitement for them.

The Narendra Modi Stadium, formerly known as Motera, lives up to the colossal hype surrounding Saturday's World Cup fixture.

India enters the match as the dominant force, particularly in ICC matches against their arch-rival, Pakistan. On the other hand, Pakistan comes in with added confidence after winning against The Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

India also boasts an unblemished record in this World Cup, having won against Australia and Afghanistan, further intensifying the stakes and expectations for this high-profile encounter.

However, India's batting lineup has been progressively gaining strength and stability, and the same can be said for Pakistan. Moreover, India received a boost as Rohit Sharma indicated that "Shubman Gill is 99 percent available," adding to the team's confidence.

The showdown between rival captains Sharma and Babar Azam, as well as the battles between formidable opponents like Kohli and Mohammad Rizwan, will certainly be captivating.

Equally intriguing will be their confrontations with some of the top-notch fast bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi, promising an exciting contest of skills and strategies.

Here's how to watch the India vs Pakistan ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match.

When and Where

The India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match is on Friday, October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match starts at 2 pm IST, 08:30 am GMT, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST.

How to Watch

INDIA: In India, Star Sports Network will be the place to watch the India vs Pakistan World Cup match. Live streaming of the matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

USA: For fans in the USA, Willow TV will air the India vs Pakistan World Cup match. The India vs Australia ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will also be available through the ESPN+ app.

SOUTH AFRICA: Fansin South Africa and the 52 Sub-Saharan African territories can watch the India vs Pakistan World Cup match on SuperSport and its app.

UK: Cricket enthusiasts in the UK can enjoy live coverage of the India vs Pakistan World Cup match on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Showcase, and through digital platforms such as SkyGO and the Sky Sports App. Additionally, primetime free-to-air highlights will be accessible for the first time on Channel 5 and the My5 App.

AUSTRALIA: In Australia, the India vs Pakistan World Cup match will be available on Fox Sports and Kayo, with select matches airing on Channel Nine and 9Now. For fans in New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will provide coverage of the Men's Cricket World Cup matches.