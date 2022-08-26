India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How to Watch Asia Cup 2022 T20 Match in India, Pakistan, US and Canada

The India men's cricket team will face arch-rivals Pakistan n their first group match of Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, August 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in what is being dubbed the biggest match of the tournament. Both the teams have landed in Dubai and have also announced their squads for the high-octane match.

India, the defending champions a seven-time winner of the trophy, will try to maintain their position as Asia's best team. However, Pakistan too has been putting up a great show lately and the match guarantees some heavy-duty action from both teams. Here's how to watch the match live.

Clash of the Titans

Sri Lanka were originally supposed host the tournament at home but their economic crisis led to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) deciding to shift the tournament to the UAE. The India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match promises a lot of action.

The Indian team will be led by Rohi8t Sharma, who was also the stand-in captain for Virat Kohli in 2018 when he decided to give the tournament a miss. So, Rohit has already tasted success as a captain at the Asia Cup and will try to better his record this time round.

The Pakistan team will be led by Babar Azam who is in top form and India need to devise a strategy to get him out quickly. However, the game plan will get revealed only once the teams take the field.

As far as warm to the tournament is concerned, both teams go into the tournament with a lot of confidence. India is just back from Zimbabwe where they whitewashed the hosts in a 3-match one-day international series. Pakistan, on the other hand, won all their three matches against The Netherlands in the recently concluded ODI series.

However, the wins came against weak opponents for both teams and the Asia Cup 2022 will be a different ballgame altogether.

Head-to-Head

India have faced Pakistan 14 times, winning on eight occasions, while ending up on the losing side on five occasions. Five of those eight wins have come in India's last six meetings with Pakistan in the Asia Cup since 2010. The last time India lost to Pakistan was in 2014, in Mirpur, Bangladesh.

When and Where

The India vs Pakistan match at Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 28 August, at 7:30 PM IST/7:00 PM PST and 6:30 AM EST. The match will be played at Dubai International Stadium.

How to Watch

The India Vs Pakistan match at Asia Cup 2022 will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels- Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, and Star Sports 1 Hindi in India.

As far as Pakistan and Afghanistan are concerned, Ten Sports and Ariana TV have got the broadcasting rights of the tournament. While in Bangladesh, Gazi TV and Channel 9 will be airing the India Vs Pakistan match at the Asia Cup.

In the United States and Canada, the India Vs Pakistan match at Asia Cup 2022 will be broadcast on ESPN in the United States and Canada.

How to Watch Live Stream of the Match

In India, Fans can live stream the India Vs Pakistan match at Asia Cup 2022 on Disney+Hotstar through the Disney+Hotstar App.

In the United States, fans can live stream the game by subscribing to ESPN via Sling TV, FuboTV and downloading its app on their respective devices.

Sling TV, which is owned by Dish Networks, has two options: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. For those who want the best of what Fox Sports has to offer, Sling Blue is the best choice. Sling TV works with a large number of devices. Fans can use any device that uses apps, including a Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Fans in Canada can live stream the India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match on the OSN Sports Cricket HD app. You can also live stream the India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match on the Disney+ Hotstar using a VPN. By connecting to a server in India, fans will be able to access Hotstar and catch all the action live in Canada.