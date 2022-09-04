India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How to Watch Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match in India, Pakistan, US and Canada

India and Pakistan will be facing each other for the second time in a week as the two Asian cricketing giants begin their Asia Cup T20 Super 4 campaign. Both the teams will be eyeing a win to cement their position in the tournament as the top two among the four will clash in the finals next week.

The Indian cricket team will obviously go into the match as the favorite, having already defeated Pakistan in the group stage. However, they can't take Pakistan lightly given that Pakistan have since bounced back in style and both their batting and bowling departments are in great shape. The India vs Pakistan Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2022 will be played on Sunday, September 4 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Here's how to watch the match live.

Virtual Semifinal

Everyone's hoping for an India vs Pakistan final in this year's Asia Cup but as of now, the focus remains on the Super 4 clash between the two titans. We have witnessed all of the tournament's action so far. Asia Cup 2022 has seen it everything, from high-scoring one-sided battles to close games with low scores.

However, the Super 4 won't be easy to digest, either, as there will be more intense games with greater difficulties for teams in between. The viewers will get to witness tough gameplay from the players as well as possibly heated moments as the situation gets tenser.

However, both teams will go into the match with their own set of advantages and disadvantages. While the Indian team management will be relieved after Virat Kohli returned to form with a half-century in their last group match against Hong Kong, they will be missing the services of Ravindra Jadeja, who has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a knee injury.

Pakistan, meanwhile, put up a fantastic display against Hong Kong and seems to have regained their mojo. With the ball, the Babar Azam-led team has excelled, with players like Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Nawaz taking significant wickets. However, Babar himself has struggled at the plate and will be striving to succeed on Sunday.

Other Pakistan batters Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Shah, are looking in great touch in the tournament and will pose a big challenge to India in the upcoming match.

India have faced Pakistan 15 times, winning on nine occasions, while ending up on the losing side on five occasions. Six of those nine wins have come in India's last seven meetings with Pakistan in the Asia Cup since 2010. The last time India lost to Pakistan was in 2014, in Mirpur, Bangladesh.

When and Where

The India vs Pakistan Super 4 match at Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 4, at 7:30 PM IST/7:00 PM PST and 6:30 AM EST. The match will be played at Dubai International Stadium.

How to Watch

The India Vs Pakistan Super 4 match at Asia Cup 2022 will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels- Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, and Star Sports 1 Hindi in India.

As far as Pakistan and Afghanistan are concerned, Ten Sports and Ariana TV have got the broadcasting rights of the tournament. While in Bangladesh, Gazi TV and Channel 9 will be airing the India Vs Pakistan Super 4 match at the Asia Cup.

In the United States and Canada, the India Vs Pakistan Super 4 match at Asia Cup 2022 will be broadcast on ESPN in the United States and Canada.

How to Watch Live Stream of the Match

In India, Fans can live stream the India Vs Pakistan Super 4 match at Asia Cup 2022 on Disney+Hotstar through the Disney+Hotstar App.

In the United States, fans can live stream the game by subscribing to ESPN via Sling TV, FuboTV and downloading its app on their respective devices.

Sling TV, which is owned by Dish Networks, has two options: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. For those who want the best of what Fox Sports has to offer, Sling Blue is the best choice. Sling TV works with a large number of devices. Fans can use any device that uses apps, including a Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Fans in Canada can live stream the India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match on the OSN Sports Cricket HD app. You can also live stream the India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match on the Disney+ Hotstar using a VPN. By connecting to a server in India, fans will be able to access Hotstar and catch all the action live in Canada.

