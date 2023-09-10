India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Live Streaming: How to Watch in US, UK, India, Pakistan and Australia

The stage is ready for the second encounter between India and Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the 2023 Asia Cup. Over a billion fans are eagerly awaiting this high-voltage clash as the previous India vs. Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2023 had to be canceled due to rain.

The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma will take to the field at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo with a sense of assurance, following their convincing 10-wicket win against Nepal. Pakistan has also performed admirably in the Asia Cup 2023 up to this point and will flex its extraordinary bowling strength which destroyed India's top order in the previous match.

High-Voltage Drama

India and Pakistan will face off for the 134th time in ODI cricket when the two sides are up against each other in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

In the 133 matches they've played previously, Pakistan holds the edge with 73 victories, while India has won 55 times, and 5 matches ended without a result. One such no-result occurred on September 2 when their Asia Cup 2023 Group A match in Kandy was abandoned due to rain.

Pakistan has already notched a win in the Super 4 stage, convincingly defeating Bangladesh by seven wickets at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the co-hosts, Sri Lanka, also secured a win in their first Super 4 match against Bangladesh on Saturday, winning by 21 runs.

Rohit Sharma's Team India is under immense pressure to secure a victory this Sunday in their match against Pakistan, particularly with the looming threat of rain casting uncertainty over the game.

The MET department has forecast a 90 percent chance of rain in Colombo on Sunday, prompting the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to designate a reserve day for the game on Monday.

Pakistan has already announced their playing 11, with all-rounder Faheem Ashraf stepping in for Mohammad Nawaz from the lineup that faced India in the last match on September 2. India, on the other hand, has not yet revealed their final 11, but both KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah are available for selection.

Here's how to watch India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super Four.

WHEN AND WHERE

India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 will be played on September 10 (Sunday) at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The match starts at 2 PM local time, 3 PM IST, 5:30 AM EST.

HOW TO LIVESTREAM

India: Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar

USA: Willow TV, ESPN+ Disney Bundle and Discovery Plus website

Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports

Bangladesh: Gazi TV, T Sports

Sri Lanka: SLRC Channel Eye

UK: TNT Sport 1

Australia: Fox Sports and FOXTel app

Afghanistan: Ariana Television