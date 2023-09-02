India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch the Match in India, Pakistan, US, UK, Canada and Australia

A thrilling showdown is on the horizon in Kandy as India gets ready to take on their arch-rivals Pakistan in what promises to be one of the most eagerly awaited matches of the Asia Cup 2023. There is a potential threat of rain affecting the game, but the current weather forecast is more favorable compared to what was expected a week ago.

This match will mark the first ODI encounter between India and Pakistan since the 2019 World Cup. There is a potential threat of rain affecting the game, but the current weather forecast is more favorable compared to what was expected a week ago. Here's how to watch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup ODI.

Clash of the Titans

In their previous 50-over encounter, which took place in England, India emerged victorious by a margin of 89 runs after posting a formidable total of 336-5 in the first innings. Moreover, India has won the last three ODIs played between the two countries and will definitely have an edge over Pakistan.

Pakistan is heading into their second game of the ongoing Asia Cup, having secured a massive victory against Nepal in their opening match with a record margin of 238 runs. Meanwhile, India is set to kickstart their campaign in the competition on Saturday, followed by a match against Nepal on September 4 (Monday).

Pakistan has already announced their playing XI for the upcoming clash and will maintain the same lineup as their previous game.

However, India will be without KL Rahul due to a minor injury, and Ishan Kishan is expected to replace him in the final XI.

Players to Watch Out For

Some key batters for India in the tournament are Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Shubman Gill. Some crucial bowlers for the men-in-blue are Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

For Pakistan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, and Iftikhar Ahmed are some prominent batters. In the bowling department, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Afridi are crucial names for the team.

Here's how to watch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 ODI match.

WHEN AND WHERE

India and Pakistan will be played on September 2 (Saturday) at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The match starts at 2 PM local time, 3 PM IST, 5:30 AM EST

HOW TO LIVESTREAM

India: Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar

USA: Willow TV, ESPN+ Disney Bundle and Discovery Plus website

Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports

Bangladesh: Gazi TV, T Sports

Sri Lanka: SLRC Channel Eye

UK: TNT Sport 1

Australia: Fox Sports and FOXTel app

Afghanistan: Ariana Television