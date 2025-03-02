India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How to Watch the Ind vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match in the US, UK and India

India, who look invincible after two wins, will aim to amplify their performance against spin bowling and test their backup players before the semifinals as they face New Zealand in their final group-stage match of the Champions Trophy on Sunday. Securing a win in this last league game would allow India to finish at the top of Group A.

However, that achievement holds limited significance since they are expected to meet either Australia or, more likely, South Africa in the semifinals—both teams boasting strong spin attacks. Indian batters have struggled against spin despite two wins in the tournament so far, but New Zealand could still pose a tough challenge.

Big Challenge for India

India's top-order batters opted for a cautious approach against Bangladesh's spinners, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Rishad Hossain, avoiding risky shots. They followed a similar strategy against Pakistan's leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed.

However, on Sunday, they will face even trickier opponents in Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell, making it their most difficult spin test in the competition yet.

New Zealand's spin duo is in excellent form and could be even more dangerous on the worn-out pitch in Dubai.

Indian batters have shown smart game awareness, rotating the strike against spinners with singles and twos while targeting the pacers for big hits when the ball arrives faster and more predictably.

However, they will have to contend with 20 overs from Santner and Bracewell, along with additional part-time off-spin from Glenn Phillips.

India's recent experience against Santner and Phillips wasn't pleasant, as they struggled against them in a home Test series last year, suffering a 0-3 loss. Now, with Bracewell in the mix, their challenge has only intensified.

Thus, the performance of Shubman Gill, India's in-form batter in ODIs, along with batting legend Virat Kohli, who regained confidence with a century against Pakistan, as well as Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, will play a crucial role in determining the result of the match.

When and Where

The India vs New Zealand ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, on Sunday, March 2. The match begins at 2:30 PM IST/9 AM BST and 4 AM ET.

