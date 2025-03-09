India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How to Watch the Ind vs NZ Champions Trophy Final in the US, UK and India

The highly anticipated final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will witness a thrilling clash between India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 9 at 2:30 PM IST. Both teams have showcased exceptional performances throughout the tournament, promising an electrifying contest.

India will aim to maintain their flawless record in the tournament, while the Kiwis, whose unbeaten run was halted by the Men in Blue earlier in the tournament, will be desperate to settle the score. India cleared one of their biggest hurdles in ICC knockout matches by convincingly defeating Australia in the semifinals, with Virat Kohli leading the charge with a century.

Electrifying Contest Ahead

India and New Zealand have already clashed once in the group stage, where India claimed a commanding 44-run victory. The Men in Blue then continued their dominant run by crushing Australia in the semifinals, reaffirming their formidable form.

Meanwhile, New Zealand rebounded impressively from their earlier loss to India. The Black Caps secured a decisive 50-run win over South Africa in the semifinals, earning another shot at their group-stage rivals.

In the UAE, India has held the upper hand against New Zealand, winning five of their six encounters, including their previous meeting in this tournament. At the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the two sides have faced off only once before, with India emerging victorious.

Recent history also favors India, as they have won the last five ODIs against New Zealand. The Black Caps have not managed an ODI victory over India since 2022.

This will be the second time India and New Zealand meet in a Champions Trophy final. Their first encounter in 2000 saw New Zealand claim their maiden ICC title with a four-wicket win. This time, the Black Caps will aim to replicate that success, while India will be determined to settle the score.

When and Where

The India vs New Zealand ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Final will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, on Sunday, March 9. The match begins at 2:30 PM IST/9 AM BST and 4 AM ET.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy Final live on FuboTV.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy Final live on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action.

Fans in India can watch the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy Final live on Star Sports Network, including Star Sports 1 (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Hindi (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Tamil (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Telugu (HD & SD) and Star Sports 1 Kannada (SD).

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy Final on Willow TV App.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy Final on Sky Sports App.

Fans can watch the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy Final live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.