India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How to Watch the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match Online in India, US, UK and Australia

India will face New Zealand in their upcoming ICC ODI World Cup league match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday. Both teams have remained unbeaten in this edition of the World Cup, amassing eight points each, with New Zealand currently leading the table due to its superior Net Run Rate (NRR).

In the past week, the picturesque city of Dharamshala witnessed its first snowfall of the season. However, on Sunday, a very different kind of atmosphere is expected at the HPCA Stadium as India faces one of its toughest opponents in the tournament. Here's all you need to know about the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 clash.

Clash of the Titans

New Zealand made a commanding start to the tournament by impressively defeating the defending champions, England, by a margin of nine wickets. They carried on their strong performance with convincing wins against the Netherlands (by 99 runs), Bangladesh (by eight wickets), and Afghanistan (by 149 runs).

India, on the other hand, has proven to be a formidable team in the tournament. They started their campaign with a notable six-wicket victory against Australia, followed by convincing wins over Afghanistan (by eight wickets), arch-rivals Pakistan (by seven wickets), and Bangladesh (by seven wickets).

Despite their contrasting playing styles, both New Zealand and India have displayed impressive winning records, with a minimal variance in their net run rates – New Zealand's at 1.923, slightly ahead of India's 1.659.

However, New Zealand has historically been a challenging opponent for India, and the numbers support this assertion. In all ICC events since 1992, taking into account only the final from the WTC 2019-21 and 2021-23 cycles, India has managed to defeat New Zealand just once out of nine encounters.

For this reason, when these two teams face off in Dharamsala on Sunday, it won't be just another routine group stage match; it carries historical significance. Additionally, the outcome of the match will determine that one of the teams will no longer maintain an unbeaten record in the competition.

The Dharamsala stadium is known not only for its breathtaking backdrop of the snow-capped Dhauladhar range but also for its high altitude. This elevation provides assistance to fast bowlers.

Among all the venues that have hosted multiple games in the World Cup, Dharamsala, along with Lucknow, has proven to be the most favorable for fast bowlers, offering substantial swing in the first ten overs of each inning.

Here's How to watch the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 match.

When and Where

How to Watch

INDIA: In India, Star Sports Network will be the place to watch the India vs New Zealand World Cup match. Live streaming of the matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

USA: For fans in the USA, Willow TV will air the India vs New Zealand World Cup match. The India vs New Zealand ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will also be available through the ESPN+ app.

SOUTH AFRICA: Fans in South Africa and the 52 Sub-Saharan African territories can watch the India vs New Zealand World Cup match on SuperSport and its app.

UK: Cricket enthusiasts in the UK can enjoy live coverage of the India vs New Zealand World Cup match on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Showcase, and through digital platforms such as SkyGO and the Sky Sports App. Additionally, primetime free-to-air highlights will be accessible for the first time on Channel 5 and the My5 App.

AUSTRALIA: In Australia, the India vs New Zealand World Cup match will be available on Fox Sports and Kayo, with select matches airing on Channel Nine and 9Now. For fans in New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will provide coverage of the India vs New Zealand World Cup match.