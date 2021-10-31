After losing their first matches, India and New Zealand will face to face in a crucial T20 World Cup match. The winner of this encounter has a better chance to enter the semi-final stage considering Pakistan in Group 2 is almost certain to find a place in the next level after winning the first two clashes.

In the first match, India suffered a humiliating defeat against Pakistan. The Babar Azam's side convincingly beat the Men in Blue. Whereas New Zealand lost their first match to Pakistan by five wickets.

Both India and New Zealand have realised what went wrong for them in the previous matches and will be looking forward to correct the mistakes. The Men in Blue will be trying their best not to lose early wickets and put a score which could give confidence for the bowlers to defend.

Whereas Kiwis will be expecting better performance from the middle order. New Zealand will be happy to start the game with the fact that they have won 8 out of 16 matches with two matches ending in tie.

In the World Cup, New Zealand has won both matches. Let us not forget, how the Kiwis defeated the Men in Blue in the World Cup semi-final in 2019.

Match Timings: 10.30 am in the UK, 3.00 pm (IST), 5.30 pm in Singapore and 5.30 am (ET).

Teams:

India's probable 11: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, and Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand's probable 11: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee/Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, and Trent Boult.

Where to Watch the Cricket Match Live Online in Your Country?

The match will be aired on Star Sports in India and it will be live-streamed on its app HotStar. However, the mobile users, who have Jio connections, can watch the match for free on Jio TV App for free.

Also, if you are using the TataSky dish connection and subscribed to the Star Sports channel, you can watch the match on its website and app for free.

In Pakistan, state-run PTV Sports will air the match. Those who want to watch the match online for free, please sign up to the channel using your mobile phone for free and log into the website to enjoy the action.

In England, it will be broadcast and streamed live on Sky Sports. Whereas cricket fans in Australia, netizens can watch online on Kayo app, SuperSport in Africa, StarzPlay in UAE, Willow TV in US and Canada, Spark Sport in New Zealand.