India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: How to Watch the Match in India, US, UK and Canada

India will take on The Netherlands in their next T20 World Cup match. The match will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. India are brimming with confidence after clinching a cliffhanger against arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match, while The Netherlands are yet to register a win in the tournament.

Although India will go into the match as clear favorites, The Netherlands will also give in their best and try to record their first win to stay alive in the tournament. A win for India, on the other hand, will strengthen their chances of finding a place in the knockout stages. Here's all you need to know about the India vs Netherlands T20 match.

India Eyeing Another Win

Team India began their T20 World Cup campaign with an impressive over Pakistan by a margin of four wickets on Sunday. In that match, Virat Kohli led India in chasing down the 160-run mark in 20 overs with the loss of six wickets with an unbeaten 82 runs off 53 balls.

India exacted revenge on Babar Azam and Co. for their T20 World Cup loss in Dubai last year by winning in Melbourne.

The Netherlands, who qualified for the Super 12s by securing second place in Group A of the first round of matches, will now face the Men in Blue. But unlike India, the Dutch side enters this contest after having suffered consecutive losses in their previous two games.

They started off their campaign by beating the UAE and Namibia twice, but their next two matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh ended in losses. They will take on India, who will present them with their greatest challenge of the competition thus far. The Dutch know it won't be simple for them to secure a famous win, but they nevertheless want to give it their all.

Interestingly, India and The Netherlands haven't faced each other in a T20 game earlier, so neither of the teams will take the contest lightly. As far as weather is concerned, the temperatures are expected to hover around 23Â°C and chances of rain stand at 71 percent.

Here's How to watch the match.

When and Where

The India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on Thursday, 27 October 2022, at Sydney Cricket Ground (MCG) in Sydney. The match will start at 6:00 pm local time. In the UK, the match will start at 7:00 am GMT and in India, the match will start at 12:30 pm IST.

In the US, the match starts at 11:30 pm EST on Wednesday.

Where to Watch

The T20 World Cup 2022 match between India and Netherlands will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Fans can watch the India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match on Times Internet (Willow) in the United States and Canada, while in the UK the match will be aired on Sky Sports.

In Australia, the match will be broadcast on Fox Sports, Channel Nine, while in Pakistan, it will be aired on PTV

How to Live Stream

In India, the live streaming of the India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

In the United States and Canada, the India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match will be live streamed on ESPN+ and Hostar, respectively.

In the UK, the matche will be live streamed on Sky Sports.

In Australia, the match will be live streamed on Kayo, , while in Pakistan, it will be live streamed on ARY Digital

Here's how to watch the match in other parts of the world.

Bangladesh: Rabbithole

USA, Central & South America and Mexico: ESPN+

Caribbean: ESPN

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

Sub Saharan Africa: SuperSport

Singapore: StarHub

Malaysia: Yupp TV

Hong Kong: Yupp TV

PNG, Fiji & Pacific Islands: PNG Digicel

Rest of the World (Continental Europe, SE Asia & Central /South America): Yupp TV