India vs Netherlands Live Streaming: How to Watch the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match Online in India, US, UK and Australia

India, led by Rohit Sharma, is set to face the Netherlands, captained by Scott Edwards, in their final round-robin match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 11). India currently holds the top position on the points table, having emerged winner in all their league matches in the ODI World Cup.

They are also the first team to secure a spot in the semi-finals, where they will compete against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Throughout their journey to the World Cup semi-finals, India has won against teams such as South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and Pakistan.

Giants vs the Minnows

India's journey in the World Cup has been consistently remarkable, with occasional challenges adding to the magic. India has been exceptionally dominant, boasting an unblemished 8-0 record in this World Cup.

Heading into their final league match against the Netherlands, a team considered less fancied despite exceeding expectations, India seems to have a favorable position.

Sunday's match also provides an opportunity for India to rest key players if necessary ahead of the crucial semifinal match.

India's head coach Rahul Dravid said that they are not contemplating "tactical" changes. However, there is a possibility that they might opt to give playing time to the likes of Prasidh Krishna, playing in his inaugural World Cup, or R Ashwin, who hasn't played since the tournament's opening game against Australia last month.

On the other hand, The Netherlands team is poised to make a statement of their own. Having spent more time in India than any other visiting side during this World Cup, they have experienced the highs of two impressive wins. Despite these successes, they are determined not to conclude the tournament at the bottom of the points table.

Here's how to watch the India vs Netherlands ODI World Cup match.

When and Where

The India vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match is set to take place on Sunday, November 12 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match starts at 2 pm IST, 08:30 am GMT, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST.

How to Watch

INDIA: In India, Star Sports Network will be the place to watch the India vs Netherlands World Cup match. Live streaming of the matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

USA: For fans in the USA, Willow TV will air the India vs Netherlands World Cup match. The India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match will also be available through the ESPN+ app.

SOUTH AFRICA: Fans in South Africa and the 52 Sub-Saharan African territories can watch the India vs Netherlands World Cup match on SuperSport and its app.

UK: Cricket enthusiasts in the UK can enjoy live coverage of the India vs Netherlands World Cup match on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Showcase, and through digital platforms such as SkyGO and the Sky Sports App. Additionally, primetime free-to-air highlights will be accessible for the first time on Channel 5 and the My5 App.

AUSTRALIA: In Australia, the India vs Netherlands World Cup match will be available on Fox Sports and Kayo, with select matches airing on Channel Nine and 9Now. For fans in New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will provide coverage of the India vs Netherlands World Cup match.