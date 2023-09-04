India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch the Match in India, Pakistan, US, UK, Canada and Australia

After the India vs Pakistan match was washed out due to rain on Saturday, the Indian cricket team is now gearing up to face Nepal on Monday, September 4, 2023. The 2nd ODI Group A match between India and Nepal is scheduled to take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The teams will be meeting for the first time in a One-Day International and the winner will join Pakistan in the Super 4s. However, the Indian team will miss the services of Jasprit Bumrah in the match against Nepal as he has returned home due to personal reasons. The fast bowler is expected to rejoin the team for the Super 4s, assuming they qualify for that stage.

Important game for India

Rain played spoilsport in India's first match against Pakistan on September 2. In the first innings, India managed to score 266 runs while batting first. The top-order batsmen struggled, but it was the outstanding partnership between Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya that rescued India's innings after they had faltered at 66 for four.

Nepal is eager to cause an upset, especially considering that they applied pressure on Pakistan in the early stages of the match. Their fielding performance was notable, and they'll need to maintain a high level of precision to put up a strong challenge against the Indian team.

India will have to win to get through to the next round. Nepal, on the other hand, will enter the match after suffering a significant 238-run loss to Pakistan.

Nepal is currently at the bottom position in the Asia Cup 2023 Points Table. On the contrary, Pakistan is leading the Group A Asia Cup Points Table with 3 points, and has qualified for the Super Four. India is at spot two with 1 point.

This match presents Nepal with an opportunity to deliver a spirited performance and establish themselves against the formidable Indian team. Jasprit Bumrah will be missing the game as he has returned to Mumbai for the birth of his first child.

Here's how to watch the India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 ODI match.

WHEN AND WHERE

India and Pakistan will be played on September 4 (Monday) at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The match starts at 2 PM local time, 3 PM IST, 5:30 AM EST

HOW TO LIVESTREAM

India: Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar

USA: Willow TV, ESPN+ Disney Bundle and Discovery Plus website

Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports

Bangladesh: Gazi TV, T Sports

Sri Lanka: SLRC Channel Eye

UK: TNT Sport 1

Australia: Fox Sports and FOXTel app

Afghanistan: Ariana Television