India vs Ireland Live Streaming: How to Watch T20 World Cup Match Online in US, UK, Canada and India

The Indian cricket team will start their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland on Wednesday, June 5, at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. India has a formidable team this time and is among the favorites to clinch the tournament. Ireland, along with India, Pakistan, USA, and Canada, are in Group A, which makes their qualification for the Super 8 a mere formality.

However, in a tournament as significant as the World Cup and with the unpredictable T20 format, nothing can be assured. Ireland has never defeated India in any format but they beat Pakistan just last month. So, discounting them would be a risky decision.

Important Game

India last won the T20 World Cup in 2007, captained by MS Dhoni. Since then, they reached the final only once, losing to Sri Lanka in 2014. India heads into the tournament on the back of a warm-up match victory against Bangladesh.

They faced their Asian rivals in New York recently, recording a 60-run win with notable bowling performances from Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Dube. Led by Rohit Sharma, the team is now aiming to maintain that momentum by defeating Ireland next.

India and Ireland faced off in a T20I series last year, which marked the return of Jasprit Bumrah as captain after recovering from a career-threatening stress fracture in the back. India won the three-match series 2-0, with the final game being washed out due to rain. Since then, Bumrah has been in excellent form and has been difficult to surpass.

India has several considerations ahead of their T20 World Cup opener, starting with the opening partnership. In all likelihood, Sharma will have a new partner in Virat Kohli, allowing Suryakumar Yadav to bat at No. 3. Unfortunately for Yashasvi Jaiswal, it appears he won't be part of the starting lineup, as he didn't feature in the warm-up game either.

Here's how to watch the India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match.

When and Where

The India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. The match will start at 8 PM IST and 10:30 AM EST.

How to Watch

USA and Canada: TV channels: Willow TV/ Live stream: Willow TV, Cricbuzz

UK: TV channels: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action/ Live stream: SkyGO, NOW and Sky Sports App

India: TV channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1/Live stream: Disney+ Hotstar app

Singapore: TV channels: Hub Sports 4, Hub Sports 5/ Live stream: StarHub

West Indies: TV channels: ESPN Caribbean/ Live stream: ESPN Play Caribbean app

Pakistan: TV channels: PTV Sports, PTV Home, PTV National, Ten Sports/ Live stream: Myco and Tamasha

New Zealand: TV channels: Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport 4/ Live stream: Sky Sport Now, Sky Go