India vs Ireland Live Streaming: How to Watch the Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Match Online in the US, UK and India

The India hockey team will return to the field a day after their 1-1 draw against Argentina on Monday. Harmanpreet Singh and his team will now face Ireland in their next Pool B match, aiming to get back to winning form. India has shown superior performance in their last two games, but the draw with Argentina may have been a setback.

The Men in Blue have played with positive intent and demonstrated an aggressive approach in front of the goal. Their defense also performed well against Argentina, holding strong in the last three quarters. In contrast, world number 11 Ireland will be under immense pressure when they play against India.

Big Match for India

Ireland will be eager to earn their first points of the tournament after losing their first two matches to Belgium and Australia. Ireland has struggled with a lack of finishing ability in front of the goal, managing to score only one goal across the two games.

In their last five encounters, India has dominated, winning four times while Ireland secured just one victory. The Indian team entered the Olympics in uncertain form, having lost their last three games in June, but they delivered strong performances in their first two matches in Paris.

Harmanpreet Singh has been pivotal, scoring crucial goals in both matches. His penalty stroke goal helped India narrowly defeat New Zealand 3-2, and on Monday, he scored from a penalty corner in the final moments to secure a draw against Argentina.

In the game against Argentina, India missed nine penalty corners before Harmanpreet's successful shot into the top corner. Argentina lamented Maico Casella's missed penalty stroke in the 36th minute.

Lucas Martinez scored a field goal in the 22nd minute to give Argentina the lead, but Harmanpreet, who also scored late against New Zealand, found the net a minute before the final whistle.

When and Where

The India Vs Ireland men's hockey match at Paris Olympics 2024 will be played on July 30 at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.

The India Vs Ireland men's hockey match at Paris Olympics 2024 begins at 1:15 pm (local time), 7:15 am ET, 12:15 pm BST and 4:45pm IST.

How to Watch/ Livestream

United States: The India Vs Ireland men's hockey match at Paris Olympics 2024 will be broadcast on Peacock, NBC Sports, Universo while live streaming will be available on Fubo.

United Kingdom: The India Vs Ireland men's hockey match at Paris Olympics 2024 will be broadcast on Discovery+, EuroSport Player UK. The India Vs Ireland men's hockey match will be available for livestreaming on discovery+ App, EuroSport 2 UK

India: The India Vs Ireland men's hockey match at Paris Olympics 2024 will be broadcast on Sports 18 Network, and available for livestreaming on JioCinema app and website for free.

India vs Ireland