India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal Live Streaming: How to Watch the Match in India, Pakistan, US, UK and Canada

In a rematch of the 2022 semifinal, India will face England in the second semifinal of the World Cup 2024. The match between the two pre-tournament favorites will take place at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday, June 27. India has won six games so far in the marquee event.

Their match against Canada in the first round was abandoned due to a wet outfield. In the Super Eight stage, they convincingly won against Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Australia. Meanwhile, England's opening match against Scotland ended without a result before they were defeated by Australia. Here's everything you need to know about the India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal.

Clash of the Titans

At one point, England's chances of advancing past the first round seemed slim, but they managed to rally and secure a place in the Super Eights. Jos Buttler's team faced a setback with a loss to South Africa, but victories over the West Indies and the USA ensured their spot in the semi-finals.

Both teams know that past performances in the tournament are irrelevant in a knockout semi-final. India and England feature some of the most dynamic top-order batters in the World Cup, along with skilled wrist-spin options.

England has maintained their aggressive batting style, adopted after the 2015 World Cup in white-ball cricket. Following their disappointing batting performance in the 2022 semi-final, India underwent a strategic overhaul, with captain Rohit Sharma prioritizing strike rate over average. As a result, both teams will adopt a similarly aggressive batting approach for this match.

What's different this time? In Adelaide, India was without Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, while England missed Jofra Archer. Now, all three players are back, adding an extra layer of excitement to this high-stakes encounter.

A key subplot in this game will be the battle between the English batters and the Indian bowlers, particularly Kuldeep and Bumrah.

England's batters must be wary of the threat posed by these two, who have consistently troubled them in the past. Additionally, both Kuldeep and Bumrah are in excellent form. If the English batters manage to handle Bumrah's initial spell, they will then have to deal with Kuldeep's spin in the middle overs.

When and Where

The India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final match will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, on Thursday, June 27, 2024. The game will start at 8 PM IST, 3:30 PM BST and 10:30 AM EST.

How to Watch/Live stream

USA and Canada: TV channels: Willow TV/ Live stream: Willow TV, Cricbuzz

UK: TV channels: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action/ Live stream: SkyGO, NOW and Sky Sports App

India: TV channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1/Live stream: Disney+ Hotstar app

Singapore: TV channels: Hub Sports 4, Hub Sports 5/ Live stream: StarHub

West Indies: TV channels: ESPN Caribbean/ Live stream: ESPN Play Caribbean app

Pakistan: TV channels: PTV Sports, PTV Home, PTV National, Ten Sports/ Live stream: Myco and Tamasha

New Zealand: TV channels: Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport 4/ Live stream: Sky Sport Now, Sky Go.