India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal Live Streaming: How to Watch the Match in India, Pakistan, US, UK and Canada

The T20 World Cup is in its final stages and all eyes will be on the four semi-finalists â€“ India, Pakistan, New Zealand and England. While the first semi-final will be played between New Zealand and Pakistan, India will face off with England in the second semifinal to be played at the Adelaide Oval on November 10.

Both India and England are in great form and an exciting contest with both the ball and bat is expected on Thursday. India topped Group B with 8 points, while England finished second in Group A with 7 points. Here's all you need to know about the India vs England semi-final 2.

Road to the Finals

After breathtaking matches in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022, four teams ---India, England, New Zealand, and Pakistan --- have entered the semi-finals. While cricket fanatics across the world would love to watch an India vs Pakistan final, both teams need to first overcome the semi-final hurdle.

Both India and England appear to be brimming with confidence ahead of the second semifinal. India hasn't really made a mistake in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. India under the leadership of Rohit Sharma has only lost to South Africa. So far, the Men in Blue have dominated with bat and ball in all four of the other matches against Pakistan, Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe.

England too is in top form. They have also produced match-winning performances at every level. Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, and Adil Rashid all appear to bowl effectively, giving their bowling a lethal appearance. Even though England's batting is frequently in the spotlight, their bowling has this time looked excellent.

However, both teams have their own set of worries. Rohit Sharma's performance as captain is underwhelming. Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli, on the other hand, are the top two run scorers, with 246 runs and 225 runs, respectively. Arshdeep Singh has 10 wickets to his credit.

England's Sam Curran has scalped 10 wickets in four games. Mark Wood is setting the speedometer on fire, with 150kmph on a consistent basis.

Big Match

Since winning the 2013 Champions Trophy, India has failed to win an ICC championship. India has since advanced to the 2014 and 2016 ICC T20 World Cup finals and semifinals. Also, India has won the ICC T20 World Cup only once, that in the inaugural year in 2007. They definitely would go for another win this time around.

Although England have made it to the top four, the road to the semifinals wasn't easy. Jos Buttler's second-ranked England, the reigning 50-over world champions had a less-than-convincing win over Afghanistan, a shock defeat to Ireland in a rain-hit match and a washout against Australia that left them having to win their final two Super 12 matches.

They will try to leave back all these behind and try to take on the mighty Indians with renewed vigor.

Here's how to watch T20 World Cup India vs England Semifinal 2.

When and Where

The India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal will be played on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The match will start at 7:00 pm local. In the UK, the match will start at 8:00 am GMT and in India, the match will start at 1:30 pm IST.

In the US, the match starts at 12:30 am EST.

Where to Watch

The T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal match between India and England will be aired live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Fans can watch the India vs England T20 World Cup Semifinal match on Times Internet (Willow) in the United States and Canada, while in the UK the match will be aired on Sky Sports.

In Australia, the match will be broadcast on Fox Sports, Channel Nine, while in Pakistan, it will be aired on PTV

How to Live Stream

In India, the live streaming of India vs England T20 World Cup Semifinal match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

In the United States and Canada, the India vs England T20 World Cup Semifinal match will be live streamed on ESPN+ and Hostar, respectively.

In the UK, the matches will be live streamed on Sky Sports.

In Australia, the match will be live streamed on Kayo, while in Pakistan, it will be live streamed on ARY Digital

Here's how to watch the T20 World Cup India vs England Semifinal match in other parts of the world.

Bangladesh: Rabbithole

USA, Central & South America and Mexico: ESPN+

Caribbean: ESPN

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

Sub Saharan Africa: SuperSport

Singapore: StarHub

Malaysia: Yupp TV

Hong Kong: Yupp TV

PNG, Fiji & Pacific Islands: PNG Digicel

Rest of the World (Continental Europe, SE Asia & Central /South America): Yupp TV